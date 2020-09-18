Menu
Samuel S. GROSSMAN
GROSSMAN - Samuel S.
Passed September 17, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Helene Grossman. Devoted father of Barbara (Lawrence) Berman, Marcia Grossman and the late Suzanne Grossman. Loving grandfather of Kimberly (Tomas Madigal) Berman and Jonathan (Erica) Berman. Great-grandfather of Nicole Berman, Jake Samuel Berman, Sora Chaya Berman. Brother of the late Rose (late Robert) Weinstein and Esther (late Robert) Melzer. Graveside Service will be held privately by the family due to COVID Pandemic. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to People, Inc., American Heart Ass'n or American Cancer Society. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC. Family guestbook available at amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 18, 2020.
