Samuel SCINTA Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street
Tonawanda, NY
SCINTA - Samuel Jr.
Age 82, of the City of Tonawanda, April 3, 2020. Father of Samuel J. (Kerry) Scinta; grandfather of Samuel James Scinta Jr. and 1st Lt. Anthony Michael Scinta; brother of Jane Moneypenny, Joseph (Ann) and Michael Scinta, Fran (Bill) DeMonte and the late Josephine, Rose, Mary, Lucy and Annie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Sam's Life, which will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 6-8 PM, at Tonawandas' Post #264 American Legion, 43 Main St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Light food and refreshments will be available. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://woundedwarriorproject.org. Donation forms will also be available. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Tonawandas' Post #264
43 Main Street, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Great Person !!!! When we met, we kept on talking and talking before we realized how much time went on. Sam, gave me a bucket of glass electrical insulators he picked up on the railroad. Also met his son Sam at the City of Tonawanda Dem. picnic. Is the chowder done. RIP, my friend. Great family
John Deinhart
Friend
July 4, 2021
FYI
tom
July 4, 2021
