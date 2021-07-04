SCINTA - Samuel Jr.
Age 82, of the City of Tonawanda, April 3, 2020. Father of Samuel J. (Kerry) Scinta; grandfather of Samuel James Scinta Jr. and 1st Lt. Anthony Michael Scinta; brother of Jane Moneypenny, Joseph (Ann) and Michael Scinta, Fran (Bill) DeMonte and the late Josephine, Rose, Mary, Lucy and Annie; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Sam's Life, which will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 6-8 PM, at Tonawandas' Post #264 American Legion, 43 Main St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Light food and refreshments will be available. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project
at https://woundedwarriorproject.org
. Donation forms will also be available. Condolences may be shared online at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.