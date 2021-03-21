Menu
Samuel M. TARTICK Sr.
TARTICK - Samuel M., Sr.
Age 92, of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of 62 years to Christine (nee Cione) Tartick; devoted father of Samuel (Debbie) Tartick, Jr., Janet (David) Tartick Chudy, Paul Tartick, Lori Armenia and Steven (Elaine) Tartick; loving grandfather of ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Kitty Peters, Agnes (Heinz) Hummel and brother-in-law of Josephine; cherished son of the late George and Madeline (nee Salim) Tartick, Sr. Mr. Tartick was a US Army Sergeant, who served in the Korean War. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at
St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We´re so sorry for your loss. May he Rest In Peace.
Joe and Michele Vaccarello
March 23, 2021
May he Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with him and the family.
Tom Joseph
March 22, 2021
a great man and a better friend. we will pray for Sam and the family. our condolences.
franklin/SADIE (ABRAHAM)CARBONE
March 22, 2021
Sam, Janet, Paul, Lori and Steve, I am sorry to hear of your loss. Your dad was a wonderful man and will be missed. May God give you the strength to get through the difficult days ahead. Sending prayers and hugs your way. Love Karen
Karen Mulvey
March 22, 2021
Sorry for your loss my prayers do you and your family
Paul Brink
March 21, 2021
Our dearest sympathy to our dear friend Sam and family on the passing of his father. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time.
Tom and liz joseph
March 21, 2021
