TARTICK - Samuel M., Sr.
Age 92, of Tonawanda, entered into rest on March 19, 2021. Beloved husband of 62 years to Christine (nee Cione) Tartick; devoted father of Samuel (Debbie) Tartick, Jr., Janet (David) Tartick Chudy, Paul Tartick, Lori Armenia and Steven (Elaine) Tartick; loving grandfather of ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; dear brother of Kitty Peters, Agnes (Heinz) Hummel and brother-in-law of Josephine; cherished son of the late George and Madeline (nee Salim) Tartick, Sr. Mr. Tartick was a US Army Sergeant, who served in the Korean War. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at
St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, on Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock. Interment Elmlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.