BYERS - Sandor and Josephine Soul-mates Sandor (Sandy) and Josephine (Jo) Byers passed away seven hours apart from Covid on February 23 and 24, 2021. Their children are devastated and heartbroken beyond measure. No funeral services will be held.
Sandy was a cool person , he taught me how to write down my goals and eventually achieve them. Sorry to hear about he and his wife´s passing.
Jerry Christine
Work
November 5, 2021
Sandy was an awesome man to work for
I always Cherished our time his wisdom was as quick as his humor he will be missed
So sad to hear of their passing
Tom Dugan
Friend
September 9, 2021
Thanks Dennis. My brother said and I are utterly heartbroken
Barb
Family
June 23, 2021
May God bless you Sandy/Jo and your Family....
I am so sad to hear this news today.
I enjoyed working with Sandy in the car business as well as selling him both Cadillacs years ago and always have enjoyed our conversations on their Birthdays every year.