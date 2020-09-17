Menu
Sandra Ann GRESS
1943 - 2020
BORN
June 7, 1943
DIED
September 16, 2020
GRESS - Sandra Ann
September 16, 2020, beloved wife of the late Michael; devoted mother of Michelle (Andy Sr.) Wojtulski, Jeffrey (Judy) Gress Sr. and Lynnette (Paul) Stiglmeier; loving grandmother of Alyssa (Nate) Ritzenthaler, Andrew Wojtulski, Jr., Michael (Kori) Chuchla, Antoinette and Jeffery Jr. Gress, Kate and Jack Stiglmeier; fond great-grandmother of Evelyn and Nora Chuchla; dearest sister of Tony (late Peggy) and late Paul (Ruth) Marcinelli; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Friday 4-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Service will take place at 6:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Sep
18
Service
6:30p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY 14206
Jeff I'm very sorry for the loss of your mother. She was always nice to me and a good lady. May she rest in peace
Paul Lauricella
September 16, 2020
I was shocked and saddened to hear about Sandy's passing. She was a favorite cousin, always kind, laughing and funny. Some of my fondest memories are of the cousins gathering at our house for cards, frivolity or just to be together. I miss those times and though everyone went their own ways years ago, I miss them and I will miss her and her easy laugh.
Cindy Bojak
Family
September 16, 2020
So sorry for your loss Loved her and remember all the great times at St. Agnes
Barbara Dettelis
Friend
September 16, 2020