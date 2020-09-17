GRESS - Sandra Ann
September 16, 2020, beloved wife of the late Michael; devoted mother of Michelle (Andy Sr.) Wojtulski, Jeffrey (Judy) Gress Sr. and Lynnette (Paul) Stiglmeier; loving grandmother of Alyssa (Nate) Ritzenthaler, Andrew Wojtulski, Jr., Michael (Kori) Chuchla, Antoinette and Jeffery Jr. Gress, Kate and Jack Stiglmeier; fond great-grandmother of Evelyn and Nora Chuchla; dearest sister of Tony (late Peggy) and late Paul (Ruth) Marcinelli; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Family will be present Friday 4-7 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where a Service will take place at 6:30 PM. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.pietszak.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2020.