ANTRIM - Sandra (nee Vaticano)
Age 71, passed away November 29, 2020 in Schenectady, NY. Born in Buffalo on September 15, 1949, she attended W. Seneca H.S. and Fredonia College. She moved to Glenville and married William Antrim. Sandra worked as Corporate Administrator for the State of New York and then Key Bank. Predeceased by parents, her son James Andrew and brother, Salvatore Vaticano Jr.; she is survived by husband, William Antrim; daughter, Megan Antrim; son Christopher (Melissa) Antrim; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter; also left to cherish her memory are sisters, Susan Obrien, Catherine Cannella and Jenifer Curtis. Mass to be celebrated Saturday, December 5 at 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Church, 400 Saratoga Rd., East Glenville, NY. Future interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Buffalo. Donations may be made at A.P.F. 53 Maple Ave., Scotia, NY 12302. Please share condolences online at: www.Glenvillefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 1, 2020.