Sandra M. Backus
Backus - Sandra M.
(nee LaBarge)
Of Hamburg, NY, passed away March 20, 2021. Beloved wife of Charles J. Backus Sr.; loving mother of Bob Gilson, Mark (Lisa) Gilson, Charlene (Nick) Gechell and Charles Backus Jr.; dearest grandma of Kylie, Brett, Jacob, Riley, Natalie, Brady, Nicholas, Bailey, and the late Mason; great-grandma of Louis Vertino III. Remembered especially by her best friend Donna Kogut. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Mar
25
Service
7:00p.m.
Hamburg Funeral Home
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Charlie so sorry for your loss my prayers are with you
David Rizk
March 24, 2021
Sending you light and love in this difficult time. You have our deepest condolences. May she Rest with the Angels and in Peace.
Kim & Troy Ples
March 23, 2021
To the grieved family of Aunt Sandy,She was a important part of our extended family, she will be missed.Memories are cherished ,she was loved by all!
Georgette Romanelli
March 23, 2021
Bob and family, I'm so sorry about your mom. She was the sweetest lady. She will be missedxoxo
Barb Adamczyk
March 23, 2021
