Backus - Sandra M.
(nee LaBarge)
Of Hamburg, NY, passed away March 20, 2021. Beloved wife of Charles J. Backus Sr.; loving mother of Bob Gilson, Mark (Lisa) Gilson, Charlene (Nick) Gechell and Charles Backus Jr.; dearest grandma of Kylie, Brett, Jacob, Riley, Natalie, Brady, Nicholas, Bailey, and the late Mason; great-grandma of Louis Vertino III. Remembered especially by her best friend Donna Kogut. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd., where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.