BALZ - Sandra L. (nee Snyder)October 6, 2021. Beloved mother of Daniel (Sara) Balz and Erik Balz; loving girlfriend of Ray Burkard; sister of David Snyder, Douglas (Darcy) Snyder, Susan (late Guy) Critchfield; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Tuesday, October 12, 4-7 PM, at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.) Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday, October 14th, 4 PM, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 7720 Goodrich Rd. (north of Wolcott Rd.), Clarence.