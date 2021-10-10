Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra L. BALZ
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
BALZ - Sandra L. (nee Snyder)
October 6, 2021. Beloved mother of Daniel (Sara) Balz and Erik Balz; loving girlfriend of Ray Burkard; sister of David Snyder, Douglas (Darcy) Snyder, Susan (late Guy) Critchfield; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Tuesday, October 12, 4-7 PM, at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.) Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday, October 14th, 4 PM, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 7720 Goodrich Rd. (north of Wolcott Rd.), Clarence. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at
www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com for the Balz family.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Oct
14
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery
7720 Goodrich Rd., Clarence, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Respiratory Services Family
October 11, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results