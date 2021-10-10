BALZ - Sandra L. (nee Snyder)
October 6, 2021. Beloved mother of Daniel (Sara) Balz and Erik Balz; loving girlfriend of Ray Burkard; sister of David Snyder, Douglas (Darcy) Snyder, Susan (late Guy) Critchfield; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call Tuesday, October 12, 4-7 PM, at the DENGLER ROBERTS PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd., just past Klein Rd.) Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service Thursday, October 14th, 4 PM, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church Cemetery, 7720 Goodrich Rd. (north of Wolcott Rd.), Clarence. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DenglerRobertsPernafuneral.com
for the Balz family.
Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.