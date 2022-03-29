BERES - Sandra Jean
(nee Szymkowiak)
Of Machias, NY, March 27, 2022. Beloved wife of Gary A. Beres; loving mother of Jason (Beth) and Gary A. (Stacy) Beres, Jr.; dearest sister of Kathy Engelhardt, John (Donna) Szymkowiak, and Paul Batoric Jr.; cherished grandma of Colton, Addison, Laila and Joshua Beres; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL 1820 Seneca Street. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Friday 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions to the Diabetes Association
of Western New York are appreciated.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.