Sandra Jean BERES
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 31 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
BERES - Sandra Jean
(nee Szymkowiak)
Of Machias, NY, March 27, 2022. Beloved wife of Gary A. Beres; loving mother of Jason (Beth) and Gary A. (Stacy) Beres, Jr.; dearest sister of Kathy Engelhardt, John (Donna) Szymkowiak, and Paul Batoric Jr.; cherished grandma of Colton, Addison, Laila and Joshua Beres; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends Thursday, 4-8 p.m. at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL 1820 Seneca Street. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated from Our Lady of Victory Basilica, Friday 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions to the Diabetes Association of Western New York are appreciated.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY
Apr
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
