CHANK - Sandra A.
(nee Schumacher)
Age 66, of North Tonawanda, March 17, 2022, in Kenmore Mercy Hospital after a lengthy illness. Sandra loved going on vacations with her grandchildren, she also loved reading and doing arts and crafts. Beloved wife of Michael Chank. Dear mother of Lisa (Adam) Chank-Cyphers. Grandmother of Zophia "Zoey" and Carson. Daughter of Gordon Schumacher and the late Doris (Moll) Schumacher. Sister of Terry (Jennifer) Schumacher and Paula Cofield-Schumacher. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, on Monday from 4:00 - 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 AM from St. Martin Lutheran Church, 322 Old Falls Blvd., in North Tonawanda. Interment will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or the Susan G. Komen for the Cure fund. Condolences may be shared at frettholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.