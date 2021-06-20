DOUGLASS - Sandra M.
(nee Mokrzynski)
On June 24, 2020, Sandra, beloved wife of Harold O. Douglass, Jr., loving mother of James Patrick (Marybeth Sodini) Douglass, Kathryn (Michael) Manley and the late Michael Andrew Douglass, died after more than seven years of progressive illness and complications. A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Sandra's Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, at 1 PM at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville. Born in New Haven CT, Sandra graduated from Skidmore College in 1957 and joined the Dietary Staff of University Hospital where she had been an extern while in college. Sandra had met her future husband while he was in medical school, and they were married shortly after his graduation. During her husband's surgical residency, Sandra continued working at University Hospital until early 1960 when she accepted an offer to become Assistant Food Editor for Good Housekeeping Magazine. She resigned that position to join her husband who had been drafted to become a staff surgeon at the U.S. Army Hospital at Fort Sill, OK. After discharge, they moved to Connecticut and her husband was appointed as Assistant Chief of Surgery at the Brooklyn NY V.A. hospital. They moved to Williamsville when Harold joined the Surgical staff at Roswell Park. Sandra worked to raise their three children and in partnership created a loving home. She attended all kinds of activities for all three children including baseball, soccer, football, and ice skating. An advocate for the success of her children and friends. With children in school, Sandra became active in Maple West's PTSA, and led the fight for a traffic light in front of the school, negotiating with the Town of Amherst, Erie County, the State of NY, and finally with the Williamsville Board of Education (to relocate the school's driveway to Maple Road to a position directly opposite Old Lyme Dr., a condition the State had placed on approval of the traffic light). That traffic light probably saved the lives of a number of Maple West students. In later years, Sandra was active in the Gourmet Committee of the U.B. Women's Club and the Twentieth Century Club. Loved by family, friends and her three grandchildren she will be missed. Sandra instilled strength and a can-do attitude in her children, allowing them to take on their dreams. A passionate supporter of friends and neighbors for every activity. She loved the theater, dancing, cooking, travel, and crossword puzzles until years of prolonged complications of health issues progressively limited her mobility. She has now been received into the arms of our Lord. Arrangements by THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.