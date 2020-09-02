Menu
Sandra G. GONZALES
GONZALES - Sandra G.
(nee Gennett)
Age 83 of Tonawanda, August 31, 2020. Wife of the late Robert E. Gonzales who passed away in 2012; mother of David (Alice), Joseph (Mary Lou), Stephen (Candice) and Paul Sajdak; grandmother of Krista, Andrew, Michael, Morgan, Zachary, Olivia and Justin; great-grandmother of Celina, Hunter, Autumn and Armani. Sandra worked as a Dental Hygienist for over thirty years. She loved bingo and trips to the casino. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 3rd, from 4-8 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda, where a Funeral Service, will be conducted at 8 PM, following the visitation. Please be mindful that face coverings and social distancing will be required and occupancy limitations may cause delayed entry. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SPCA serving Erie County or Niagara Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.
