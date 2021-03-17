Menu
Sandra L. GRIMM
Schindler Funeral Home
44 Center St
Gowanda, NY
GRIMM - Sandra L.
Age 81, of Gowanda, March 14, 2021. Wife of William Grimm, mother of Terry (Tom Herrington), Lori (Henry Kmidowski) Pracht, Mark (Tammy) Grimm, Tracy (David) Babicz and the late Michael J. Grimm; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister of Lanny (Sharon) Simmons, Rick (Deb) Simmons, Sharee (Ron) Wells, Deb (Joel) Moritz and the late Gary Simmons. No prior visitation or service. Memorials, if desired, to the League for Handicap of Springville, the Collins Center Firemen's Auxiliary or to a local animal shelter of one's choice. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.
Schindler Funeral Home
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Keeping you in our prayers.
Donna and Tony Paternostro
March 19, 2021
Mrs. Grimm was one of the kindest people I have ever known, my deepest sympathy to her family
Mark serrianne
March 17, 2021
