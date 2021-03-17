GRIMM - Sandra L.

Age 81, of Gowanda, March 14, 2021. Wife of William Grimm, mother of Terry (Tom Herrington), Lori (Henry Kmidowski) Pracht, Mark (Tammy) Grimm, Tracy (David) Babicz and the late Michael J. Grimm; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister of Lanny (Sharon) Simmons, Rick (Deb) Simmons, Sharee (Ron) Wells, Deb (Joel) Moritz and the late Gary Simmons. No prior visitation or service. Memorials, if desired, to the League for Handicap of Springville, the Collins Center Firemen's Auxiliary or to a local animal shelter of one's choice. Arrangements are by the SCHINDLER FUNERAL HOME, 44 Center St., Gowanda.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 17, 2021.