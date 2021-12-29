Menu
Sandra L. HINDERLITER
Age 55, December 25, 2021, of Buffalo, NY. Loving wife of the late James Hinderliter; beloved daughter of Sara and the late Louis Cordone; devoted mother of Anthony (Morgan Plew) and Steven Hinderliter; dear sister of Thomas Cordone and Cindy (John) Keitel; also survived by family and friends. Calling hours will be held Sunday (January 2, 2022), 11 AM-2 PM and 4-6 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.
