PROSSER - Sandra J.
(nee Stone)
Of Amherst, NY, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife for 66 years to the late Wilford F. Prosser; loving mother of Thomas (Susan), James (Elizabeth) Robert (Dominica), Gary (Elaine), Nancy DeMeo (Thomas) and Jeffrey (Kelsey); sister of Gary (Janet), John (Brooke) and the late James (Bonnie) and Alan Stone; also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services in Acacia Park Cemetery will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held in the future at a date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Or Buffalo Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.