PROSSER - Sandra J.(nee Stone)Of Amherst, NY, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife for 66 years to the late Wilford F. Prosser; loving mother of Thomas (Susan), James (Elizabeth) Robert (Dominica), Gary (Elaine), Nancy DeMeo (Thomas) and Jeffrey (Kelsey); sister of Gary (Janet), John (Brooke) and the late James (Bonnie) and Alan Stone; also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services in Acacia Park Cemetery will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held in the future at a date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Or Buffalo Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com