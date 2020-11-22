Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandra J. PROSSER
PROSSER - Sandra J.
(nee Stone)
Of Amherst, NY, November 19, 2020. Beloved wife for 66 years to the late Wilford F. Prosser; loving mother of Thomas (Susan), James (Elizabeth) Robert (Dominica), Gary (Elaine), Nancy DeMeo (Thomas) and Jeffrey (Kelsey); sister of Gary (Janet), John (Brooke) and the late James (Bonnie) and Alan Stone; also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Graveside Services in Acacia Park Cemetery will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held in the future at a date and time to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Or Buffalo Hospice. Condolences may be shared online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Very sorry for your loss loss an old boating buddy going back to Jim´s dock lots of good memories
Jack Lyon
November 22, 2020
Gary, Elaine and family, I am so very sorry for your loss. May you experience God´s comfort at this challenging time. Love you all.
Bonnie Cooper
November 22, 2020