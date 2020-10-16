Menu
Sandra Joyce KOWAL
KOWAL - Sandra Joyce
(nee Liddell)
Of Buffalo, NY, October 14, 2020. Loving mother to Cliff (Jackie) Kowal & Robin (Daniel) Kras; cherished grandmother to Ray, Keith, Griffin & Grant and loving great-grandmother to Landon; dearest sister to Thomas (Penny) Liddell, Jim (Wanda) Liddell and the later Mary Jordan and Walter Liddell; loving Aunt to Scott, Jay, Darrin and the late Kenny Ruof. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 18th, from 4-8 PM, at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS INC., FUNERAL HOME MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY 14210 where a service will be held at 7:30 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, memorials to Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 16, 2020.
