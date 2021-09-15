KUNTZ - Sandra (nee Chojnicki) September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Norman G. Kuntz; dear mother of Denine (Todd) Thompson and Darren (Michelle) Kuntz; loving grandmother of Travis, Cameron, Todd II, Casandra and Josephine; sister of James (Kim) Chojnicki and Lawrence Chojnicki. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday, 3-7 PM. Mrs. Kuntz was the former owner and operator of Sandy's Market Bar.
We were saddened to here if your loss. For a number of years our little group of 6 would visit her. 2 or 3 times a year and spend the better part of the day with her. Cannot express the number of laughs we shared.
From her Cherry Creek friends7163977684
Friend
October 10, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your loss. Loved visiting your Mom at the Market Bar. She was quite a character. She always made me laugh. May God give you comfort and peace and may the soul of your mother rest in peace.
Mary Beth Scimia
September 15, 2021
Prayers for the family I remember babysitting for Sandra when she lived on Humason my thoughts and prayers are with you all