Sandra L. HAMERSKI
HAMERSKI - Sandra L.
(nee Saladyga)
October 5, 2020, age 77. Loving mother of Donna J. (Sean) Euler, Lori Ann (William) Gervasi, Julie L. (Michael) Walker and the late Robert J. Hamerski; cherished grandmother of Nicole, Heather, Amaya, Adam and Rhiannon; dear daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (nee Benbenek) Saladyga; caring sister of Lucille Saladyga; Sandra is survived by her many near and dear cousins and friends. Arrangements by GRECO FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please share your condolences online at www.GRECOFUNERAL.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
