Hoeckh - Sandra L.
September 12, 2020. Cherished friend of 42 plus years to Diane Hoffman; dear daughter of the late Wesley and Alice Hoeckh; loving sister of the late Rodney (Teri) Hoeckh; also survived nieces, nephews, and many friends. Sandra was a member of the U.S. Army and an active member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Saturday at 10 AM. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials in Sandra's name may be made to the Wounded Warrior project.org
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.