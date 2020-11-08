Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandra L. SMITH
SMITH - Sandra L.
November 3, 2020, of Grand Island. Sister of Patricia Kirshner and Conrad Smith; aunt of William B. and Christian D. Smith, and Hannah Kirshner; survived by her dog, Lady Bug and multiple cousins in Louisville, KY. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 14, at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant House Inc., 346 West 17th St., NY, NY 10108. Sandra received her Doctorate at the University at Buffalo. She had many positions as a Clinical Nurse Specialist, the last was at SUNY Buffalo, where she was a Professor of Nursing, where she taught in the school of nursing graduate program. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.