SMITH - Sandra L.
November 3, 2020, of Grand Island. Sister of Patricia Kirshner and Conrad Smith; aunt of William B. and Christian D. Smith, and Hannah Kirshner; survived by her dog, Lady Bug and multiple cousins in Louisville, KY. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, November 14, at 9:30 AM, at St. Stephen's Church, 2100 Baseline Rd., Grand Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant House Inc., 346 West 17th St., NY, NY 10108. Sandra received her Doctorate at the University at Buffalo. She had many positions as a Clinical Nurse Specialist, the last was at SUNY Buffalo, where she was a Professor of Nursing, where she taught in the school of nursing graduate program. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.