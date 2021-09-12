Menu
Sandra L. MACIEJEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
MACIEJEWSKI - Sandra L. (nee Leydecker)
Of West Seneca, entered into rest on September 10, 2021. Beloved wife of the late John A. Maciejewski; devoted mother of Denise (late John) Moesch, Lori A. (James Evans) Sortore and Andrea M. Maciejewski; cherished grandmother of John, William and Kevin (Jessica) Moesch, Philip and Siena Yarnes and Michael Sortore and great-grandmother of Oliver, Madison and Victoria; loving daughter of the late Leo and Mary Leydecker; dear sister of Barbara (Edwin) Kaczmarek, Mary Pat Mulqueen and the late Robert and Eugene Leydecker; adored aunt of Lisa Mulqueen and Chad Weiss; caring friend of George Mendez and Marsha Zornick; also survived by many family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Thursday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in Sandra's honor. Condolences can be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Sep
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP
DM
November 21, 2021
