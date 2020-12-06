Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sandra MADEY
MADEY - Sandra (nee Rozanski)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late E. Timothy Madey; loving mother of Craig (Denise) Madey; devoted grandmother of Alexandra, Marc, Kevin, Olivia and Zackary; daughter of the late Leonard and Sophie (Pietrzak) Rozanski. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Gabriel RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Wednesday, at 10:15 AM. Please meet at church, be mindful of required social distancing and face masks. In honor of Sandra, please wear something pink to mass. Arrangements by ST. JOHNS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society are preferred. Online condolences and livestream of mass at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Memorial Mass
10:15a.m.
St. Gabriel RC Church
5271 Clinton St., Elma, New York
Funeral services provided by:
St. Johns Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.