MADEY - Sandra (nee Rozanski)
Of Orchard Park, NY, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late E. Timothy Madey; loving mother of Craig (Denise) Madey; devoted grandmother of Alexandra, Marc, Kevin, Olivia and Zackary; daughter of the late Leonard and Sophie (Pietrzak) Rozanski. All are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Gabriel RC Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, Wednesday, at 10:15 AM. Please meet at church, be mindful of required social distancing and face masks. In honor of Sandra, please wear something pink to mass. Arrangements by ST. JOHNS FUNERAL HOME, INC. Memorials to Roswell Park Cancer Institute or Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
are preferred. Online condolences and livestream of mass at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.