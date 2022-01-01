McCAFFREY - Sandra L.
(nee Sulzbach)
December 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Donald McCaffrey; loving mother of Denise (Kevin) Lowden, Jeffrey (Angela) and Kevin McCaffrey; dear grandmother of Timothy (Melissa), Derek Lowden, Melissa, Kristina, Christian, Gabriel and Nolan McCaffrey; great-grandmother of Everett Lowden and Seth McCaffrey. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 3-7 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY 14221, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday at 9 AM. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.