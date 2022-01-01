Menu
Sandra L. McCAFFREY
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
McCAFFREY - Sandra L.
(nee Sulzbach)
December 27, 2021. Beloved wife of Donald McCaffrey; loving mother of Denise (Kevin) Lowden, Jeffrey (Angela) and Kevin McCaffrey; dear grandmother of Timothy (Melissa), Derek Lowden, Melissa, Kristina, Christian, Gabriel and Nolan McCaffrey; great-grandmother of Everett Lowden and Seth McCaffrey. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 3-7 PM, at PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road, Williamsville, NY 14221, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday at 9 AM. Fond memories and condolences may be shared at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 1, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jan
3
Celebration of Life
9:00a.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
Don, so sorry to hear about your loss, please accept our deepest condolences
Greg and Sandy Stoner
Other
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family during this difficult time.
Lynn (Ellen) Ash DeLong
Family
January 4, 2022
