Sandra K. MEYER
MEYER - Sandra K.
(nee Spolaric)
December 4, 2021, age 76; beloved mother of David Meyer and Pamela (Michael) McGorry; loving grandmother of Nataleigh, Ryan, and Paige; dearest sister of Dennis (Judith) Speller, and the late John (late Jane) Spolaric; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in Sandra's memory to the SPCA Serving Erie County, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Sandra's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
