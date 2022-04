RODRIGUES - Sandra J.Age 76, of Buffalo New York, passed away March 12, 2021. She was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School, Class of 1962. She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved brother. She was loved by many friends who will miss her dearly. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass at St. Joseph University will be announced in the near future. Please share condolences online at www.jerfh.com