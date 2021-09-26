Menu
Sandra Lee SMITH
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
SMITH - Sandra Lee (nee Griggs)
September 16, 2021. The family will recieve friends Friday, October 1, 2021, 4 PM-6 PM and Saturday, October 2, 2021, 10 AM-11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave., Niagara Falls, New York, where Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston, New York. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
True Bethel Baptist Church
1112 South Ave, Niagara Falls, NY
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
True Bethel Baptist Church
1112 South Ave, Niagara Falls, NY
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
True Bethel Baptist Church
1112 South Ave, Niagara Falls, NY
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
