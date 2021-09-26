SMITH - Sandra Lee (nee Griggs)
September 16, 2021. The family will recieve friends Friday, October 1, 2021, 4 PM-6 PM and Saturday, October 2, 2021, 10 AM-11 AM at True Bethel Baptist Church, 1112 South Ave., Niagara Falls, New York, where Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday at 11 AM. Interment Riverdale Cemetery, Lewiston, New York. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.