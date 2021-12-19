SMYCZYNSKI - Sandra L. (nee Astran) December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of John M. Smyczynski; cherished daughter of Benita (Youngman) and Leo Szymanski; dear sister of Michael Astran; daughter-in-law of the late Stanley (late Alice) Smyczynski; sister-in-law of James (Christine) Smyczynski and Ann Marie (late Robert) Wik; survived by nieces and nephews; also survived by her rescue fur-babies, Bella and Sasha. A memorial will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Very shocked and saddened..I grew up with Sandy. Sweetest person. Sending prayers and love to all during this difficult time.
Amy(Wisniewski)Ehlenfield
December 22, 2021
So sorry Bennie,for the loss of your daughter,and Leo,your step daughter,May she Rest In Peace always,Love Ron K
Ronald Kniese
December 21, 2021
I was so shocked and saddened to hear the news . I not only worked with Sandy , but my husband Ed grew up with her and her brother Mike. She was a very sweet and caring person . Sending prayers and love to all during this very difficult time.
Mary Doyle
December 20, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Sandy's passing. I worked with her for a few years and she was the sweetest person. Thinking of you all at this difficult time.
Nicole Burgio
Work
December 20, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope Remembering you. You will be missed so much thank you for all the fun memories we love you so much.
Evan
December 19, 2021
John and family, we are deeply sorry for your loss. Peace, Hope & Love
G&K
Glen & Kelley Shanahan
Friend
December 19, 2021
Sandy I miss you so much., I love you.You were the best sister..
Michael Scott Astran
Family
December 19, 2021
My sister Sandy , I miss you so much! You were the best sister ever! There will not be a day that you will not be though of I love you.