Tomasik - Sandra S. (nee Ball)
Of West Seneca, NY. May 30, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Elmer and Edyth Ball; loving sister of Lawrence A. Ball of Seattle, WA; dearest best friend of Jan, Brenda, Kevin, Bev and Craig, Dave and Debbie, and Sharon; adored owner of her cats, Abbey, Mia, Mosie, Ranger, Coal and Thumper, and to her dogs Misty and Beagle. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday 10 AM at Ebenezer UCC, 630 Main St., West Seneca. If desired, memorials may be made to Ebenezer UCC or Piece of Heaven Kitten Adoption. Your condolences may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 6, 2021.