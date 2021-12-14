Menu
Sandra C. WAGNER
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY
WAGNER - Sandra C.
(nee Wohlert )
December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James Wagner; dearest mother of Linda (Christopher) Marciniak, Joseph Wagner and the late Lisa (Scott) Weber; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of the late Ronald (Betty) Wohlert. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4-8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan, where a prayer service will be held on Friday morning at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Andrews R.C. Church in Sloan. Sandra was a retired employee of Erie County Medical Center and was an active member of St. Ann's Church. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
Dec
17
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway, Buffalo, NY
Dec
17
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Andrews RC Church
34 Francis Street, Sloan, NY
Smolarek Funeral Home
Hello.... I worked with Sandy at ECMC She was a beautiful soul. Please accept my sincere sympathy. Lorraine Marzec RN OPERATING ROOM
Lorraine Marzec
December 20, 2021
To the Wagner Family, I was so very sorry to read about the passing of Sandra. I grew up in the the same neighborhood, and was very close friend's and schoolmates with her brother Ronald. We now live in Australia, but you are in our thoughts and prayers at this time.
James Winter
School
December 16, 2021
