WAGNER - Sandra C.
(nee Wohlert )
December 12, 2021. Beloved wife of the late James Wagner; dearest mother of Linda (Christopher) Marciniak, Joseph Wagner and the late Lisa (Scott) Weber; also survived by grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of the late Ronald (Betty) Wohlert. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, December 16, 2021 from 4-8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan, where a prayer service will be held on Friday morning at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Andrews R.C. Church in Sloan. Sandra was a retired employee of Erie County Medical Center and was an active member of St. Ann's Church. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 14, 2021.