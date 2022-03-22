Woods - Sandra K. (nee Zoda)
March 21, 2022, of Hamburg, NY. Dear mother to Kimberly (Stanley) Krol, and James (Amy) Woods; cherished grandmother of Christopher and Claire Woods; dearest sister of Paul (late Lucille) Zoda; also survived by beloved friends and family. Friends may visit on Wednesday, March 23rd from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A Prayer Service will be held Thursday, March 24th at 9:00 AM at the funeral home, with a committal service at Lakeside Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. For online condolences and donations, please visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.