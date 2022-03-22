Menu
Sandra K. WOODS
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Woods - Sandra K. (nee Zoda)
March 21, 2022, of Hamburg, NY. Dear mother to Kimberly (Stanley) Krol, and James (Amy) Woods; cherished grandmother of Christopher and Claire Woods; dearest sister of Paul (late Lucille) Zoda; also survived by beloved friends and family. Friends may visit on Wednesday, March 23rd from 4-8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY 14075. A Prayer Service will be held Thursday, March 24th at 9:00 AM at the funeral home, with a committal service at Lakeside Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For online condolences and donations, please visit
www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Service
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Location
4199 Lake Shore Rd, Hamburg, NY
Mar
24
Prayer Service
9:00a.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers for everyone, my mom (Rose Zoda) and Sandy were very close growing up.
Charlotte Trusello
Family
March 22, 2022
