YUND - Sandra

November 18, 2020. Daughter of the late Richard and Genevieve (Fiegel) Yund; sister of the late Richard Jr. and Gary Yund; survived by cousins and friends, especially best friend and co worker Pat and best buddy Bailey. Sandra is fondly remembered as a busy Hertel Ave. hair stylist for over 60 years. She will be missed for her warm personality and funny stories. Burial is private and a memorial will be held in the spring. Arrangements by Charles F. McMahon, Funeral Director.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.