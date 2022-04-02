Menu
Sandy FALCONE
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 4 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
FALCONE - Sandy (nee Santa)
Of Tonawanda, NY, born in Montedoro, Sicily, entered into rest March 30, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles T. Falcone; devoted mother of Christine (Scott) McIntyre, Angela (Timothy) Bethin, and Tony (Wendy) Falcone; adored grandmother of Thomas Falcone-Merk, Scott McIntyre, Charles McIntyre, and Charles James, and Salvatore Falcone; cherished great-grandmother of Avanelle Fraizer and Cecilia Falcone. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 1:00 PM, at St. Margaret's Church, 1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY. Entombment Holy Sepulcher Cemetery Mausoleum, Cheektowaga.
Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Apr
5
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Margaret's Church
1395 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
