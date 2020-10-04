CORBELLI - Sandy L.
"Sandy The Barber"
September 24, 2020, age 89; beloved father of Donna (Walter) Castro, Mary Konopa, Carl (Cynthia) Corbelli and Jenine (Keith) Faracca; loving companion of Rita Sobczak; dear friend and former husband of the late Santa Corbelli; loving grandfather of 12 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dearest brother of Leo (Suzanne) Corbelli, Elizabeth (late Nathan) Seeberg and predeceased by eight siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive friends on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 1-2 PM at The Chapel, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville, NY 14068, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 2 PM. Friends invited. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Sandy was a United States Korean War Air Force Veteran and Owner and Operator of Sandy's Barber Shop in Williamsville, NY for over 60 years. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Salvation Army of Buffalo, 960 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202, Attn: Allison Heckman or Hospice of Buffalo, checks payable to Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 590, Buffalo, NY 14240-0590. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share memories and condolences on Sandy's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com