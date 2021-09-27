BECKMAN - Sanford
On September 25, 2021, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of Sharon Beckman; devoted father of Joel (Tina) and Todd; grandfather of Samantha and Nathan; brother of the late Betty Gurza and Helene Brooks. Memorial Service will be held TODAY (MONDAY) at 2 PM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sanford's memory to Temple Beth Zion or The Fire Boat E.M. Cotter Conservancy, Inc., P.O. Box 4, Buffalo, NY 14231. Please leave condolences on the family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.