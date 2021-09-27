Menu
Sanford BECKMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road
Getzville, NY
BECKMAN - Sanford
On September 25, 2021, of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of Sharon Beckman; devoted father of Joel (Tina) and Todd; grandfather of Samantha and Nathan; brother of the late Betty Gurza and Helene Brooks. Memorial Service will be held TODAY (MONDAY) at 2 PM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sanford's memory to Temple Beth Zion or The Fire Boat E.M. Cotter Conservancy, Inc., P.O. Box 4, Buffalo, NY 14231. Please leave condolences on the family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
281 Dodge Road, Getzville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss--
Sharon Wexler
Other
September 28, 2021
Dear Sharon and Family, it's with great sadness that I learned of Sandy's passing. He was a dear friend for many years, a person of many interests and someone who could always be counted on. May his passing be eased by the wonderful memories you shared and may his memory be a blessing.
Harry Sultz
Friend
September 27, 2021
Sincere condolences to the family. He will be remembered in our hearts.
Lauren and Arthur Kargen
September 27, 2021
