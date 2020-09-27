ZEMAN - Sanford J.
September 25, 2020, beloved husband of the late Lillian (nee Stemerman) Zeman; loving father of Richard (Patti) Zeman, Robert (Paula) Zeman and Leslie Gordon; brother of the late Jean Simon; proud grandfather of Amy, Daniel (Alyssa), Mark (Nicole) and Alexander (Janelle); great-grandfather of Chloe, Catherine, Riley, Emily and Norah; great-great-grandfather of Annabelle. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday in Elmira, NY. Memorials may be made to the Sanford and Lillian Zeman Educational Scholarship Fund, c/o SUNY at Fredonia. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.