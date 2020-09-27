Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sanford J. ZEMAN
ZEMAN - Sanford J.
September 25, 2020, beloved husband of the late Lillian (nee Stemerman) Zeman; loving father of Richard (Patti) Zeman, Robert (Paula) Zeman and Leslie Gordon; brother of the late Jean Simon; proud grandfather of Amy, Daniel (Alyssa), Mark (Nicole) and Alexander (Janelle); great-grandfather of Chloe, Catherine, Riley, Emily and Norah; great-great-grandfather of Annabelle. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday in Elmira, NY. Memorials may be made to the Sanford and Lillian Zeman Educational Scholarship Fund, c/o SUNY at Fredonia. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mesnekoff Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.