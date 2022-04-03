SILVERBERG - Sanford "Sandy"
April 1, 2022, beloved husband of Elizabeth Silverberg; loving father of David (Cheryl) Silverberg, Elisa (Shimon) Silverberg-Peretz and Brian (Rebecca) Silverberg; brother of Peter (Ann) Silverberg; devoted grandfather of Yuval, Assaf, Jacob, Zachary (Kate), Eric, Lauren and Adam; great-grandfather of Siobhan. Services will be privately held. View live-stream of service Tuesday 10 AM at mesnekoff.com
, where condolences can also be shared. Donations in Sandy's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Shiva will be held Tuesday and Wednesday evenings 6-9 PM at David and Cheryl's home. Arrangements by the MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.