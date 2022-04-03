Menu
Sanford "Sandy" SILVERBERG
SILVERBERG - Sanford "Sandy"
April 1, 2022, beloved husband of Elizabeth Silverberg; loving father of David (Cheryl) Silverberg, Elisa (Shimon) Silverberg-Peretz and Brian (Rebecca) Silverberg; brother of Peter (Ann) Silverberg; devoted grandfather of Yuval, Assaf, Jacob, Zachary (Kate), Eric, Lauren and Adam; great-grandfather of Siobhan. Services will be privately held. View live-stream of service Tuesday 10 AM at mesnekoff.com, where condolences can also be shared. Donations in Sandy's memory may be made to the Hospice Foundation of WNY. Shiva will be held Tuesday and Wednesday evenings 6-9 PM at David and Cheryl's home. Arrangements by the MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
5
Service
10:00a.m.
mesnekoff.com
NY
Apr
5
Shiva
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
David and Cheryl's home
NY
Apr
6
Shiva
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
David and Cheryl's home
NY
