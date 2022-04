Echevarria - SantiagoSeptember 27, 2021. Beloved husband of James Schmit; cherished son of Valerie Wade; dear brother of Kim (Greg) Skora, Terina (Andy) Croll, Jessie (Tanya) Wade, Julie Echevarria, Jamie Wade, James Wade, and Valarie Wade; also survived by nieces, nephews, and grand-nieces and nephews. Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.buszkafuneralhome.com