GIORDANO - Santina M.
"Sandy"
Passed away on April 12, 2022. Beloved mother of Deborah (David) Yaiser and Michele (Mark) Dranger; cherished grandmother of Rachel, Matthew, Nicole, Mark, and Ashley; proud great-grandmother of Angelina and Sophia; dear sister of Patricia (Anthony) Macchia and Joyce (Paul) Bennett. Sandy was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Giordano in 2008 and her sister, Marie Pielechowski. Friends and relatives may call on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 3:00 - 7:00 PM at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC, 10 Eckerson Avenue, Akron, NY 14001. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell Rd., Akron, NY 14001. Visit rossakron.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.