Santino TERIO
TERIO - Santino
December 15, 2021, age 75. Beloved husband of 43 years to the late Dorothy Jean (nee Sobieski) Terio; loving father of Jason Terio and Angela Terio; cherished grandfather of Angelina, Jace and Shea; caring brother of Maria D'Andrea and the late Mario Terio; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday from Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton Street, Elma at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Santino was the owner of Santino's Pizza Shack. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Dec
22
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Elma Chapel
7540 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of the Annunciation
7580 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Your Dad was such an awesome man. A wonderful father, husband and friend. He will truly be missed.
Jeanette
December 22, 2021
