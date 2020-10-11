AIELLO - Santo
Of Niagara Falls, entered into rest October 5, 2020. Devoted father of Anthony (Cindy) Aiello; cherished grandfather of Jenna, Meagan and the late Nicholas; former husband of Angela (nee Maggiore) Aiello; loving son of the late Antonino and Giuseppa Aiello; dear brother of Joseph (Rose) Aiello and the late Andrea (Concetta) Aiello, the late Rosa (late Angelo) Ducato, the late Carmela Aiello, the late Francesco (late Giuseppina) Aiello and the late Salvatore Aiello; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday from 4-6:30 PM. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.