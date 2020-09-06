BAXTER - Sara Jane
Of Kenmore, NY, September 2, 2020. Daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Prechtl Baxter; beloved sister of the late David (late Theresa); late James (late Jacquelyne) Baxter; late Mary (Thomas) Mailey and late Marilyn Dolan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be made at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.