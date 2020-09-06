Menu
Sara Jane BAXTER
BAXTER - Sara Jane
Of Kenmore, NY, September 2, 2020. Daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy Prechtl Baxter; beloved sister of the late David (late Theresa); late James (late Jacquelyne) Baxter; late Mary (Thomas) Mailey and late Marilyn Dolan; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be made at www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
