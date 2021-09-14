STARR - Sara H. (nee Perell)
Passed September 13, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leonard Starr. Devoted mother of Alan (Lori) Starr, Steven (Lori) Starr and Sharyn (Jack) Weinfurtner. Loving grandmother of Emily Weinfurtner, Gregory Starr, and the late Justin Starr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC., 281 Dodge Rd., Wednesday at 11am. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to Temple Beth Tzedek or the WNY Alzheimer's Association
. Family guestbook online at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
. Family will receive friends Saturday evening and Sunday at the Weinfurtner residence.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.