LeVeque - Sarah A. "Sally" (nee Wangelin)
August 28, 2020. Loving wife of the late William J. LeVeque Sr.; dearest mother of Lewis (Maryly) LeVeque, Joanne (Bruce) Solomon, William J. (Rosemary) LeVeque Jr. and the late Patricia (late Joseph) Kaczar; beloved grandmother of 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 23 great-great-grandchildren; dear sister of Vera (late Kenneth) Smith and the late Lester (late Ethel) Wangelin, late Irene Wangelin and late Elanor (late Robert) Johnston; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 4, 9:30 AM at the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Flowers are gratefully declined. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Immaculate Conception R.C. Church or the American Cancer Society
. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.