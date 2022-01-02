Menu
Sarah J. AURAND
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
AURAND - Sarah J.
(nee Accordino)
Of South Buffalo, NY, entered into rest December 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leo Aurand; cherished daughter of the late George and Lucy Accordino; adored sister of Salvatore (Patricia) Accordino and the late Rose (late Max) Skop; also survived by many friends and family. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY, on Tuesday at 10 O'clock. Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns chapel). Leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church
3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY
Aunt Sarah, your precious life of friendship and love will be missed by many. You were called home on your favorite holiday and I know that you were greeted by my Mom and all of your loved ones. May their comfort bring you eternal peace. Love, Anna
Ann Kilmer
Family
January 4, 2022
