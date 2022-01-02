AURAND - Sarah J.
(nee Accordino)
Of South Buffalo, NY, entered into rest December 25, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Leo Aurand; cherished daughter of the late George and Lucy Accordino; adored sister of Salvatore (Patricia) Accordino and the late Rose (late Max) Skop; also survived by many friends and family. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY, on Tuesday at 10 O'clock. Inurnment Holy Cross Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns chapel). Leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.