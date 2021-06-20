Menu
Sarah CORTELLI
CORTELLI - Sarah
(nee Nigro)
June 13, 2021, age 95, beloved mother of Joseph Cortelli, Barbara (Max) Rubin and Elizabeth "Lisa" (Richard) Mancuso; loving grandmother of Mikhael, David (Nicole), Lisa Marie (Kevin Rudnicki) and Lauren Rubin; great-grandmother of Matthew, Ava, Mila and Maxim; dear sister of Anthony Nigro and the late Frank (Delores) Nigro; beloved daughter of the late Dominic and Mary (nee Paul) Nigro; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services were held privately. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
