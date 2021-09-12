DOWNING - Sarah Therese
"Sally" (nee Doran)
August 30, 2021, age 86. Beloved wife of the late John F. Downing, Sr.; dear mother of Constance (Brian) Millard, Michael A. (Michele) Downing, Daniel A. (Laura) Downing and the late John F. Downing, Jr.; dear sister of Mary Richards and Arthur J. Doran, Jr. and the late Katherine Bernadette VanDeventer, Ann Hayes, Margaret C. Duffy, Daniel A. Doran and James K.C. Doran. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Karen Downing. The family is planning a Mass and Celebration of Sarah's Life in the Spring of 2022. Please visit Mrs. Downing's tribute page online at www.Amigone.com
to share condolences and read her obituary. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made in Sarah's memory to St. Mark RC Church, 401 Woodward Avenue, Buffalo, NY 14214. Arrangements by the Amigone Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.