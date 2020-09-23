Olivieri - Sarah E.
September 20, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved daughter of Marie C. Benson and Darryl C. Olivieri Sr.; loving sister of Emily (Gregory) Whittemore and Darryl C. Olivieri Jr.; caring granddaughter of the late Charles R. and Mary Elizabeth Olivieri, and the late S. Arthur L. Jr. and Marie D. Benson; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends. The family would like to send a special thank you to all her dedicated medical professionals and teachers who helped guide and support her. Friends will be received Friday from 4 -8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Children's League and Moving Miracles. Please share condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.