Sarah E. Olivieri
Olivieri - Sarah E.
September 20, 2020, of Hamburg, NY. Beloved daughter of Marie C. Benson and Darryl C. Olivieri Sr.; loving sister of Emily (Gregory) Whittemore and Darryl C. Olivieri Jr.; caring granddaughter of the late Charles R. and Mary Elizabeth Olivieri, and the late S. Arthur L. Jr. and Marie D. Benson; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends. The family would like to send a special thank you to all her dedicated medical professionals and teachers who helped guide and support her. Friends will be received Friday from 4 -8 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lakeshore Rd., Hamburg, NY 14075, 716-627-2919. In keeping with the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Capacity restrictions may delay entry. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Children's League and Moving Miracles. Please share condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2020.
