McCLOSKEY - Sarah L.

(nee Etters)

Of Buffalo, NY, March 1, 2021. Beloved wife of Marvin L. McCloskey; dear mother of Dennis (Margaret), Candace (Earl) Farrell, William (Sandra), Raymond and Mark (Sue) McCloskey; also survived by 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Interment Services in Schencks Cemetery Howard, PA, will be held privately. Arrangements by DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.